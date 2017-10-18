Kerry Washington Is Making A Show For Facebook

With the final season of Scandal on the air, it looks like Kerry Washington is already setting her sights on what happens after Olivia Pope hangs up that white hat.
According to Variety, Washington is teaming with Facebook and its Watch streaming service to produce Five Points, a series that will show one life-changing event through five different viewpoints.
"We are excited to have the opportunity to partner with Indigenous and Facebook in order to tell this important, thought-provoking, and compelling story," Washington told Variety.
Five Points will focus on a group of high school students living in Chicago's South Side. Although the five characters will experience the same event, it won't be a Groundhog Day rehash. Instead, Variety notes that all five viewpoints will be necessary to understand the truth behind the incident. Madison Pettis, a voice actor with a Disney pedigree, and Hayley Kiyoko, who last starred in CSI: Cyber, are two of the actors signed on to the new project.
The AV Club notes that Five Points may be the big show that Facebook is banking on to get some momentum behind its Watch service. Washington's celebrity power certainly lends the upcoming series — which has no premiere date just yet — some clout, since her past projects, Confirmation and Scandal, are award-winning critical and commercial darlings.
The show's 10-episode run is also in line with the trend of producing limited series and fewer episodes of more traditional shows. Facebook is hoping to create an entire slate of television-quality "hero" shows, like Humans of New York: The Series, to draw eyeballs.
Having grown from a simple social media site to a messaging platform to a place where users can even order food, the site is set to be a one-stop shop for connecting with friends, getting news, and now, binge-worthy entertainment.
