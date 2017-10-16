If Mindhunter has taught us anything, it's that there's always more to something than meets the eye. The new Netflix show which documents an FBI agent's investigation into the minds of serial killers is a complicated web of theories and psychology that's based on true events, and the Instagram account for the show is similarly convoluted — but there might be more than meets the eye.
The show began dropping teasers on social media back on 20th September: just black images with quotes like, "I can't let these guys rub off on me" and, "Are criminals born, or are they formed?"
Soon, videos started appearing, like this one, which is a recording of the character Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) investigating Monte (Sam Strike).
"So I let her go. It's a weird feeling man," Monte says. "How do I put it? Showing mercy."
Eventually, these eerie clips and recordings started forming a larger image, a la Taylor Swift.
As of three days ago, more images and clips started appearing to form a new image, one of Ford and Tench (Holt McCallany) looking at their reflection in a puddle.
The first video clip of the puzzle is audio of a woman recounting a grizzly murder. The second frame is a slideshow that contains videos inside it, including Ford saying, "We can't like everything we do. We're talking to serial killers."
The most recent video in the formation has Wendy Carr (Anna Torv) reminding us that psychopaths are convinced that there's nothing wrong with them.
"So these men are virtually impossible to study," she explains.
All of these audio clips are taken from the show, but there's something unnerving about taking them out of context and hiding them in intricate patterns on social media. While you may have finished watching the whole show in one day, it's clear there's more mystery ahead — we just have to go deeper.
