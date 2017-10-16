Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas brought some light to this otherwise gloomy month yesterday when they announced their engagement via Instagram. The couple took to their respective profiles to post a photo of their hands clasped with Turner, who stars as Sansa in HBO's Game Of Thrones, sporting a shiny new ring. "I said yes," Turner captioned the snap, inciting a flurry of congratulations from fans and fellow celebrities alike. Perhaps most enthused were the actress' female cast mates, including her ultimate BFF, Maisie Williams, who plays sister Arya on the epic show.
Williams was quick to comment on the news, writing, "Queen. I love you so much xo."
"I love you too my queen," Turner responded.
She didn't stop there. Williams also liked an announcement posted by Entertainment Weekly about the engagement, which included a cute photo of the couple.
She also posted her own Instagram to publicly congratulate the couple.
"Congratulations to my beautiful girlfriend on her engagement," she wrote. "This is just one of MANY life milestones we'll share. Love you both."
And while Sansa and Cersei's (Lena Headey) relationship is fraught on the show, IRL Headey was over the moon about the news, commenting "Sophie Sophie sophIEEEEEEEE" and a whole bunch of celebratory emojis.
It sounds like love is in the air for the Game Of Thrones cast, since Turner's announcement is the second engagement to surface in the past few months. Back in September, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie confirmed their rumoured engagement following their longtime courtship via an announcement printed in U.K. newspaper The Times.
"The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire," it read.
"I'm living with my girlfriend," Harington said on The Late Late Show back in June during one of his rare conversations about Leslie. "It's as much [Leslie's] relationship as it is mine and I can't speak for both of us. But yeah, we are very, very happy. So that's what I'll say about that."
Luckily for us, Turner and Jonas are a bit more forthcoming about their relationship. We'll keep updating this post as more GoT actors send their regards to the happy couple.
