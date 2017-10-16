Nicole Kidman Explains Why She Kissed Alexander Skarsgård At The Emmys

Big Little Lies' Emmys sweep was a powerful win for women. But there was one moment during the awards show that fans couldn't stop talking about, which happened when Alexander Skarsgård won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie, for his performance in the show. On Skarsgård's way to the stage to accept the award, his costar and onscreen spouse, Nicole Kidman, gave him a quick kiss (with her husband, Keith Urban, clapping in the background).
Of course, the quick peck was all in good fun. Kidman was happy to see her costar's work recognised. But plenty of fans had a lot to say about the kiss on Twitter that night. And now, Kidman herself is finally addressing what was really going on in that moment.
Advertisement
During Kidman's recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the host pulled up the now-viral photo of Kidman and Skarsgård's liplock at the Emmys.
"You are so provocative, Graham," Kidman teased. "Why are you showing that? I kissed my husband, too!"
The actress went on to explain that she kissed Skarsgård because she "did everything with" him on the show. "I've got an amazing, supportive, gorgeous husband, who I love more than anything, in the world," Kidman told Norton. "And I gave Alex a congratulatory kiss, and he's like a mannequin." (It looked like the actress regretted that last comparison, though, as she tried to walk it back when the crowd started laughing.)
Kidman also said that she felt she and costar Reese Witherspoon won the Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category. Norton joked that Witherspoon probably doesn't feel the same way, considering the fact that Kidman was the actual winner.
We're going to assume Witherspoon didn't mind, as Kidman used her Emmy award acceptance speech to highlight domestic abuse, calling it "a complicated, insidious disease," referring to her character Celeste Wright's abusive relationship.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement