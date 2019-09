An important note: neither the Kardashians or the Jenners have actually lived at the house. Instead, the facade was used for filming so as to not reveal the actual location of their home for security purposes. In 2014, Kim Kardashian explained why that was the case. "I would get people showing up at all hours ringing my gate and had to call the police on several occasions," she told Mobio Insider . "People hopping the gate and scaring me. It was so unsafe. The Hollywood Star Tours would stop by too, because they recognised my home from our show. After that we realised how unsafe it is to show the exterior of our homes. So now we use different homes for the outside for security purposes."