The house that made countless appearances over the last 10 years on Keeping Up With The Kardashians is for sale. So if you ever wanted to know what it felt like to live like one of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, now is your chance.
Located in Fryman Canyon Estates in Studio City, California, the property is named the Iredell Estate, according to People. It's being listed by Brandon Assanti of Rodeo Realty Beverly Hills for $7.8 million (£5.9 million).
With an architectural style reminiscent of an Italian villa, the house has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a wine cellar, and of course a pool. What Los Angeles-area estate would be complete without a pool in the backyard?
An important note: neither the Kardashians or the Jenners have actually lived at the house. Instead, the facade was used for filming so as to not reveal the actual location of their home for security purposes. In 2014, Kim Kardashian explained why that was the case. "I would get people showing up at all hours ringing my gate and had to call the police on several occasions," she told Mobio Insider. "People hopping the gate and scaring me. It was so unsafe. The Hollywood Star Tours would stop by too, because they recognised my home from our show. After that we realised how unsafe it is to show the exterior of our homes. So now we use different homes for the outside for security purposes."
The house has been involved in more shows than just Keeping Up With The Kardashians. It has also been used for True Blood, Chelsea Lately, and American Horror Story. So while a celebrity may not have lived there, the house itself is kind of famous in its own right.
Click through to see inside the house whose exterior you know so well.
