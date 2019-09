The New York Times' investigative report found that Weinstein had reached at least eight settlements with different women after being accused of sexual harassment and unwanted physical contact, among them an assistant in New York in 1990, an actress in 1997, and an Italian model in 2015. In 1997, he reportedly reached a $100,000 (£75,000) settlement with Rose McGowan, then 23, "after an episode in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival," according to documents obtained by The Times. It was "not to be construed as an admission," but intended to "avoid litigation and buy peace." McGowan has started a petition for the dissolution of The Weinstein Company.