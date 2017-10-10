Every Part Of Dany's Very Long Title, Explained

Daenerys believes in herself. She is her own boss, her own best counsel, and her own faith. With her titles, she can be best summed up with this quote from that fateful meeting with Jon Snow: "I spent my life in foreign lands. So many men have tried to kill me, I don't remember all their names. I have been sold like a broodmare. I've been chained and betrayed, raped and defiled. Do you know what kept me standing through all those years in exile? Faith. Not in any gods, not in myths and legends. In myself. In Daenerys Targaryen. The world hadn't seen a dragon in centuries until my children were born. The Dothraki hadn't crossed the sea, any sea. They did for me. I was born to rule the Seven Kingdoms, and I will."