Every Part Of Dany's Very Long Title, Explained

Do you remember when Daenerys Targaryen met Jon Snow? Missandei announced her Queen with a paragraph-long title that laid out almost every single one of her proper titles. Jon Snow was definitely impressed, even if he couldn't compete with Dany's prestige.
Those titles all mean something. They're titles that Daenyers has earned, through conquering, unleashing dragon fire, freeing slaves, and generally being a ruthless commander of multiple armies. Dany has not shied away from using fire and blood when she needs to — she values loyalty, the law, and shows no mercy, even when it would benefit her to do so.
Dany's worst impulses are luckily tempered by an entourage that she trusts. It was Tyrion Lannister's suggestion that she attempt to negotiate a truce with Cersei Lannister until the zombie army is dealt with. A deal that, we know, is likely to end catastrophically for whoever is sitting on the Iron Throne, thanks to Cersei's treachery.
Here, we take a look at the titles that make Dany who she is. She has some nicknames, like "Dragon Queen," but these titles are formal. And they aren't just words, they form the basis on her identity and clearly lay out her biggest and grandest accomplishments. The one title, "rightful her to the Iron Throne," is the only one that she claims, though her birthright and history gives her an excellent claim.
Daenerys believes in herself. She is her own boss, her own best counsel, and her own faith. With her titles, she can be best summed up with this quote from that fateful meeting with Jon Snow: "I spent my life in foreign lands. So many men have tried to kill me, I don't remember all their names. I have been sold like a broodmare. I've been chained and betrayed, raped and defiled. Do you know what kept me standing through all those years in exile? Faith. Not in any gods, not in myths and legends. In myself. In Daenerys Targaryen. The world hadn't seen a dragon in centuries until my children were born. The Dothraki hadn't crossed the sea, any sea. They did for me. I was born to rule the Seven Kingdoms, and I will."