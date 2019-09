Google Balloons Will Help Restore Puerto Rico's Cell Service

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company will send battery installers to Puerto Rico in order to help restore power on the island. "The Tesla team has done this for many smaller islands around the world, but there is no scalability limit, so it can be done for Puerto Rico too," he tweeted on Thursday. "Such a decision would be in the hands of the PR govt, PUC, any commercial stakeholders and, most importantly, the people of PR."