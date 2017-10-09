Jennifer Lawrence's Internal Monologue After Filming All Day Sounds Intense

On October 17, Elle will release its 24th Women in Hollywood Issue, and as always, the issue’s cover will be graced by a several of the most accomplished actresses and producers in the industry. This year, the list includes Laura Dern, Jessica Chastain, Margot Robbie, Tessa Thompson, Riley Keough, Cicely Tyson, Kathleen Kennedy, and Jennifer Lawrence. These women didn't just pose for covers, however. Inside the November 2017 issue of Elle, each one talks about specific personal experiences with being a woman in Hollywood, and Lawrence opened up about the pressure she puts on herself.
On her cover, Jennifer Lawrence strikes a cool and strong pose in all white. Her hair is perfectly tousled, and she rocks a smoky eye. In the photo, the actress is the image of confidence. However, in her interview with Elle for the Women in Hollywood issue, Lawrence is upfront about the fact that, even with her Oscar, Golden Globes, and impressive net worth, confidence doesn't always come so naturally.
Advertisement
She told Elle, "The only time I find myself worrying about the result is when I’m filming, because I’m working all day, and then I come home and my brain’s just like, What should we panic about?" Despite this, she says she's able to let go of the self doubt after the filming wraps. She explained, "After I’ve finished the process, though, it’s done for me. I’ve done my work, and I’ve gotten what I need to get out of it — I’ve fulfilled myself. What happens next doesn’t really matter."
It's pretty impressive that the 27-year-old is able to turn that panic off, and honestly, we could all take a page from Jennifer Lawrence's playbook to try and let it go once our work is done. Let's not forget, though, that this actress does spend a lot of her time working on films, considering she has starred in at least one a year sine 2010. That means, that pressure-filled internal monologue has been running through her head possibly for the majority of the last seven years, and that is intense.
Advertisement