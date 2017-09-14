Jennifer Lawrence’s new film Mother!, which opens tomorrow, is the most recent of the 18 movies she’s been in since 2010. During that time, she has won three Golden Globes and an Academy Award, and in 2015 and 2016, Forbes named her the highest-paid actress in Hollywood. So, yes, this woman has been absolutely killing it since she was just 20 years old, and now, it looks like it might finally be her time to take a break.
This morning, during a Today Show interview with Savannah Guthrie, the actress was asked if she ever thinks about taking time off, and she responded, "I’m taking one. I don’t have anything set for two years." At that point in the segment, Savannah Gutherie and I were both shook. This is the same woman that has basically been working non-stop for the last seven years, right? We can’t really imagine her taking a long, luxurious vacation.
Advertisement
Don’t worry, the Today Show anchor tried her best to get to the bottom of this wild news that was so nonchalantly announced. Guthrie asked in a shocked tone, "Wait, what are you going to do?" Lawrence admitted even she wasn’t sure what she was going to spend her time doing over the next two years, but she did joke about taking up some new crafty hobbies like, "making pots." Perhaps, she’ll channel her most recent character’s knack for redecorating by buying a house and flipping it. Or, maybe after she goes to wine tasting with fans as part of her effort to raise money for Represent.Us, she’ll fall in love with wine country and just chill out in a Napa vineyard for the next couple years. For someone whose net-worth is $120 million, the possibilities are pretty much endless.
When Savannah Guthrie looked for some reassurance that Jennifer Lawrence would get back to making incredible films after her two-year hiatus — something most of us are also dying to know — the 27-year-old said in a sort of self-deprecating tone, "I'll see you in six months." And, just in case that's not comfort enough, her IMDb page also says she's already got two films set to be released in 2018. Phew.
Do you think about taking a break? -@savannahguthrie— TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 14, 2017
“I’m taking one. I don’t have anything set for 2 years.” –Jennifer Lawrence pic.twitter.com/zo987pOldt
Advertisement