Jennifer Lawrence's New Movie Sounds A Little Too Familiar

The first teaser for Jennifer Lawrence's new movie is here! And no, we don't mean mother!.
Lawrence's next project, mother!, doesn't hit theaters until tomorrow. And we're already looking ahead to Red Sparrow, which is slated for release next March. And as Entertainment Weekly points out, Red Sparrow features Lawrence as a femme fatale — and the plot looks a little too recognizable.
The movie, directed by Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence, stars the Oscar winner as Dominika Egorova, a ballerina who's been trained to use her seductiveness as a weapon. Its official IMDB description? "Ballerina Dominika Egorova is recruited to 'Sparrow School,' a Russian intelligence service where she is forced to use her body as a weapon. But her first mission, targeting a CIA agent, threatens to unravel the security of both nations."
As EW explains, Dominika finds her way into espionage after suffering a "career-ending injury" as a ballerina. It doesn't sound like she wants to become a Red Sparrow, but that doesn't stop her from excelling at the job.
The trailer makes the movie look like any number of other films that feature female spies using sex appeal to manipulate people. (And, naturally, there are plenty of shots of Lawrence in low-cut attire.)
To be fair, though, this is only the first trailer, and it's less than two minutes long. Plus, the actual inspiration for the movie, Jason Matthews' novel of the same name, seems much more promising. The book won an Edgar Award in 2014. And Matthews spent 33 years in the C.I.A., so he definitely knows how to tell a compelling spy story.
The New York Times described the novel as "a primer in 21st-century spying." So, hopefully, the movie is about more than just a female actress looking sexy (but deadly) on screen, and we'll get to see more of those once-classified details played out. Because Red Sparrow actually sounds like a pretty intriguing story — hopefully it won't lose its edge in the name of box-office appeal.
