Ryan Murphy Has A Favourite TV Child & It's Not What You'd Expect

Prolific showrunner Ryan Murphy seems to have a new show on the air every season. In fact, he often seems to have more than just one. Given the American Horror Story creator's lengthy resume, it's inevitable that some of Murphy's projects are a little closer to his heart. Now, fans know which show is the apple of Murphy's eye — and which one he holds the least amount of affection for.
According to Buzzfeed's Michael Blackman, who live-tweeted television critic Emily Nussbaum's interview with Murphy at The New Yorker Festival on 7th October, the Nip/Tuck producer rated some of the most famous TV shows he created on a scale of one to 10.
While you might think that American Horror Story, perhaps his most iconic work and the show that arguably spawned the revival of the anthology series, would rate highest for Murphy, there's one series that he gives a perfect 10 — and AHS ain't it.
"Ryan Murphy is rating his own shows on a scale from 1 to 10. He gave AHS a 9 and Glee a 10. #TNYfest," tweeted Blackman of Murphy's interview with Nussbaum.
Clearly Glee holds a very special place in Murphy's heart — even if the show did do a chilling cover of "What Does The Fox Say?" that I'll never be able to get out of my brain. While he ranks the rest of his series pretty highly as well, Nip/Tuck and Feud scored a little lower than AHS and Glee.
"Nip/Tuck is an 8, per Murphy. And same for Feud. #TNYfest," Blackman tweeted.
Yet rankings aside, Murphy has an all-time favourite show — and a least favourite series as well.
"His favourite shows is AHS because of how difficult it was to get the series made. His least fave of his shows is The New Normal. #TNYfest."
It makes perfect sense that AHS is Murphy's most beloved series, but the fact that The New Normal is his least is quite interesting. Sure, the 2012 NBC sitcom was short-lived, but it was also the most personal venture, as it's loosely based on Murphy's life with husband David Miller.
Of course, The New Normal was merely a blip on our broadcast radar (sorry, Murphy!) while groundbreaking series like Glee and American Horror Story will be discussed for eons. You can't argue that Murphy didn't pick his choices wisely.
