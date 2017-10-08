So I've never rapped before in my life, so sorry in advance ??? but decided to do my own spin on the #forthepussychallenge for the women... #empowerthepussy ????????????#respectthepussy #genderequalitynow #overtheworld #yourbodyyourchoice #yeahiknowishouldgetarecorddealrightnow #damnwhyamievenanactor #whyamilikethis? #minuhcyare

A post shared by Nathalie Emmanuel (@nathalieemmanuel) on Oct 7, 2017 at 9:24am PDT