Despite huge advances in women's right in recent years, society still has a long, long way to go before it addresses some key injustices. At Refinery29 we love to celebrate female empowerment and we're also partial to a bit of Game Of Thrones. So you can imagine how excited we were to see one of our favourite actresses from the hit series, Nathalie Emmanuel, take to Instagram on Sunday to put her own spin on the #forthepussy challenge.
Fans are already familiar with Emmanuel in her role as Daenerys Targaryen's righthand woman and interpreter, Missandei. But in a video on her Instagram page, Emmanuel shows the world a new side of herself: a skilled rapper who has bars about... vaginas.
So I've never rapped before in my life, so sorry in advance ??? but decided to do my own spin on the #forthepussychallenge for the women... #empowerthepussy ????????????#respectthepussy #genderequalitynow #overtheworld #yourbodyyourchoice #yeahiknowishouldgetarecorddealrightnow #damnwhyamievenanactor #whyamilikethis? #minuhcyare
The actress keeps busy outside of filming with interesting hobbies, but rapping may be her next calling. In the video, Emmanuel uses her bars to reference important issues such as equal pay, gender equality, consent. But at the core of the video, the message is clear: it's to celebrate the power of the pussy. "Your body, your choice for the pussy. Slut shaming just 'cuz you got a pussy, what?" the actress raps.
Emmanuel posted the video as part of the "For The Pussy" challenge, where people typically rap about what they would do to have sex. However, the spin on the challenge shifts the focus to what we can do to fight against misogyny. It may be unconventional, but turning the challenge on its head for a good cause is a catchy way to get attention on important current events.
Interestingly, this is the first time that Emmanuel has rapped. As she notes in the caption, "So I've never rapped before in my life, so sorry in advance." The twist to celebrate female empowerment is a big pull to the charm of the video. That, and Emmanuel may have found a new skill.
