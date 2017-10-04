In one of the final scenes, it's Beverly’s turn to play pinky game. But she has no interest in revealing her deepest fears to Kai. She wants to know more about her fearless leader and his absent parents. Kai accommodates. He narrates the story of their death over a flashback scene. His father was a lawyer who became paralysed and mean after a motorcycle accident. He was abusive to Kai’s mom and one day she snapped. She shot her husband and then herself in front of Kai. Instead of calling the police, Kai called his brother - Dr. Rudy Vincent! Winter had just started at Vassar and wasn't home. Rudy was sociopathically pragmatic about his parents’ death. The city would have taken 40% of their dad’s million dollar settlement (now we know why Kai doesn’t care about money) if they find out he’s dead and their mom’s pension checks would have stopped. The siblings would have had to sell the house that 27-year-old Kai still lives in. Winter wouldn’t have been able to finish college (which she never did). And Rudy’s new practice and reputation would have been at risk if his clients found out about his parent’s murder-suicide. The two siblings agreed — with a pinky promise, of course — to lock their parents’ bodies in their bedroom and let them decompose naturally. They covered the smell with lye and told Winter when she came home for break.