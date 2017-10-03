Taylor Swift, who has been silent on social media, tweeted Monday morning a response to the tragic massacre that occurred in Las Vegas Sunday night.
"There are no words to express the helplessness and sorrow my broken heart feels for the victims in Vegas and their families," she wrote.
In the past two years, the 27-year-old pop star has shied away from a social media presence. In what looked like an effort to control her image, Swift stopped posting on Instagram and Twitter altogether. In august, she deleted everything from her Instagram, Twitter, Tumblr, and website. She then launched into a full-scale PR campaign promoting her upcoming album Reputation. Her social media, which had previously been a smattering of celeb-filled candids — such as the infamous July 4th pic with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds — became a marketing outlet for her new music and forthcoming album, Reputation.
"There will be no further explanation. There will just be reputation," Swift wrote alongside an Instagram post. She then stuck to her promise: Everything on her Twitter and Instagram traces back to her album, which launches 11th November.
Since the social media relaunch, Swift hasn't shared any personal information or thoughts. Her tweet about the tragedy in Las Vegas is her first social media post that hasn't been directly linked to Reputation.
Sunday evening, a gunman opened fire on an outdoor music concert from the 32nd floor of a casino on the Las Vegas strip. The attack killed at least 50, and sent more than 400 people to the hospital. Since the massacre, many celebrities have taken to social media to make remarks. Swift is one among many — Celine Dion, Mariah Carey, Khloé Kardashian, Harry Styles, and Ava Duvernay, among other, have all tweeted statements about the attack.
