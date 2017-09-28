Frances Bean Cobain Makes A LOT Of Money From Her Father’s Estate

Frances Bean Cobain, 24, is considered the child of rock royalty. The daughter of the late Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love is coming into her own. Her stunning gothic beauty was captured for the Spring 2017 Marc Jacobs campaign, and she might even enter the world of music.
In the meanwhile, she's dealing with a fraught public divorce. Her estranged husband, Isaiah Silva, is attempting to obtain half of her assets, claiming that they couple did not sign any prenups, according to E!. Silva also tried to keep one of her father's prized guitars, claiming that it was a wedding gift. Frances asked the court to return it to her possession, reports NME.
Now, court filings have revealed Frances' income from her deceased father's estate. As the frontman of one of the most influential rock bands in history, Nirvana still generates plenty of money, to the tune of almost £75,000 per month in earnings for Frances, reports People. Broken down, she makes £71,622 from rights and £5,088 from dividends. Her net worth is reportedly a cool £8.5 million. And she allegedly spends around £154,500 per month.
Despite earning a pretty penny from her father's estate, she's spoken out about not really liking her dad's music too much. "I don't really like Nirvana that much. Sorry, promotional people, Universal. I'm more into Mercury Rev, Oasis, Brian Jonestown Massacre," she told Rolling Stone in 2015.
Earlier this year, she penned a heartbreaking note to her father on what would have been his 50th birthday. "Today would’ve been your 50th birthday. You are loved and you are missed. Thank you for giving me The GIFT of Life. Forever your daughter, Frances Bean Cobain," she posted on Instagram.
