There's got to be some kind of nature-versus-nurture lesson to be learned when we hear Frances Bean Cobain sing. The 23-year-old daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love has been making her name as a visual artist, and last year, as an executive producer of the documentary Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck. But this week, she gave us the slightest hint of what it would sound like if she went into the family business, via a super-short Instagram clip.
"Fred Flinststone sings 4 seconds of 'The Middle' by Jimmy Eat World," Cobain wrote, referring to the silly shirt she's wearing.
There was a second there, back in 2010, when we thought we'd get to hear Cobain in a song called "My Space" for Amanda Palmer's side project, Evelyn Evelyn, but her voice was mixed with many others and indistinguishable. This Instagram post is the first real confirmation of what we suspected all along: She inherited both vocal and guitar chops from her parents.
Mama Love was pretty excited by this snippet. She reposted the video, writing, "I know your father is very proud of this as am I baby, I love you to the moon and back #proudmommy."
Is this a sign that Cobain is considering dipping her toe into the music biz for real? Even if she's just goofing off at home, this is promising!
