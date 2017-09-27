Later, at dinner with her brother Kevin (Justin Hartley) and fiancé Toby (Chris Sullivan), things go south when Toby finds out she not only ditched the audition, but told Kevin about it first. The two men bicker over whose job it is to protect Kate, and she shuts them both down, because she’s a grown woman and doesn’t need either of them get shit done for her. (YASSS!) This determination to be self-sufficient is enough fuel for her to return to the audition. Kate catches the team as they are wrapping up for the day, but she is a woman on a mission and convinces them to give her a shot. She only gets out a few notes before the head honcho cuts her off. But Kate is on fire. She refuses to be treated as less than just because of her size, and she tells him so. Pointing to the woman on stage, Kate says she refuses to be dismissed because she doesn’t wear a size two. It’s a moment where body inclusivity is thrust to the forefront, and it’s great.