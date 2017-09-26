Lady Gaga's Story About Smoking Weed In Front Of Beyoncé Is Hilarious

Lady Gaga's Netflix documentary, Five Foot Two, gives fans an intimate look at what the life of a superstar is really like. There are details about her chronic pain, caused by fibromyalgia, as well as her relationship with ex-fiancé Taylor Kinney. Gaga recently rescheduled the European leg of her Joanne World Tour due to her chronic pain, and the documentary gives an honest look about what it's been like for her.
The Cut has unearthed another detail from the film, though, and it might be one of the best Lady Gaga stories out there. Apparently, there was one time Mother Monster smoked a hearty amount of marijuana in front of Queen Bey herself — and Beyoncé wasn't exactly on board.
"That was the night I gave Beyoncé, like, a panic attack," Gaga tells a friend during the Five Foot Two end credits. The night in question is apparently one in which she smoked several joints in front of Beyoncé.
"I don't know, I just always feel like when I'm with her and Jay-Z, I'm always, like, hanging out in the corner with like nine joints hanging out of my mouth being like, 'Whaaaaat's up?!' And she's like, "You're not a lady, but why? How is this working?'"
We'll probably never know Beyoncé's side of that story, but it sounds like the night was definitely a memorable one. Plus, it's great to remember that the two pop icons are friends — never forget the masterpiece that was "Telephone." Women don't have to be pitted against each other, even musical legends like these two. They can just spend time together, with "nine joints hanging out" of Gaga's mouth and a slightly-horrified Beyoncé standing close by.
