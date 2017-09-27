Is there anything better than a get-well gift from Beyoncé? Probably not, though I have yet to personally find out. Lady Gaga, however, has that intel, because she just received not one but two perfect gifts from the Lemonade mogul herself.
Gaga, who lives with chronic pain and shared her health struggles as well as many other details of her personal life in her new Netflix documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two, took to Instagram to share the presents that the "Formation" songstress gifted her. (Guess Bey isn't too offended by Gaga constantly smoking weed when the two hang out?)
The first gift, a sweatshirt from Bey's athleisure line Ivy Park, looked extra cosy:
"Not having a good pain day. Thank you honey B for sending me this comfy sweatshirt. Keeps me warm outside in a hammock so I can be w the trees, and the sky, and the sun and take deep breaths. Feel so lucky to have so much love," wrote Gaga in her Instagram caption.
The next photo was a particularly lovely bouquet of flowers, which Gaga accompanied with a note about how Bey inspired her long before they were friends.
"Thank you so much honey B. Miss you. this was so kind. If I hadn't seen your videos on TV at grandmas house after I got dropped from def jam records, I would have given up," Gaga wrote in her Instagram caption. "You inspire us all. The dream you embody kept me going."
I'm not crying, you're crying.
Gaga's "honey B" may be sending her love today, but the "Million Reasons" singer knows how to pay it forward. After Selena Gomez received her kidney transplant, Gaga wrote a sweet message to the actress on Twitter:
"Prayers & love to @selenagomez you are a warrior princess. What an inspiration."
Prayers & love to @selenagomez you are a warrior princess. What an inspiration. ?— xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 15, 2017
Ladies supporting ladies with flowers, sweatshirts, and love during their time of need: Let's keep this trend up, shall we?
