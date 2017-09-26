Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Are Reportedly Engaged

Our favourite Game Of Thrones couple just took their relationship to the next level. A source confirmed to People that Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who played on-screen love interests Jon Snow and Ygritte on the HBO show, are engaged. And they claim it's legit this time. The two met on set (and sparked a thousand rumours) in 2012, but didn't officially confirm their relationship until April of last year, according to the outlet. Since then, the pressure was on for this couple to tie the knot, especially after they moved in together.
"He's going off with his girlfriend and I'm living with my girlfriend," Harington said on The Late Late Show back in June, referring to his old roommate. "It's as much [Leslie's] relationship as it is mine and I can't speak for both of us. But yeah, we are very, very happy. So that's what I'll say about that."
"Are you going to get married?" the Big Little Lies actress pressed.
"I’ve been put on the spot by Nicole Kidman!" he joked, later saying, "I mean, it’s step by step, step by step."
Well it sounds like that big step has finally happened, and it's no wonder why. While the couple tends to keep quiet about their relationship, Harington has been open in the past about how wonderful their love story really is.
"I think that's the really special thing about it is that we met on this show and here we are seven years down the line back here promoting season 7," he told Entertainment Tonight ahead of GoT's seventh season. "I mean it's mad. It's such a special thing. I'm so privileged."
Refinery29 has reached out to both Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's representatives for comment. We will update this story if we hear back!
