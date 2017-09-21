It's been mere months since the series finale of Pretty Little Liars, but that's not stopping fans from considering the possibility of a PLL spin-off or reboot.
For Ian Harding, who played high school English teacher/student romancer Ezra Fitz, he has some stipulations for continuing Pretty Little Liars. Mostly, the actor just wants the show to be a lot more violent.
Yes, this is the same show that decapitated poor Noel Kahn (Brant Daugherty) and then sent his head bouncing down a flight of stairs. For Harding, though, it's not enough. He told TooFab that his plan is to make Pretty Little Liars on par with everyone's favourite premium cable series.
"I want it to get rebooted by like, HBO. Because the ante's gotta be up," Harding said. "I mean, like, we gotta Game of Thrones it, really hard."
He also added the dark plan he has for his co-star Shay Mitchell, who portrayed Emily on the series.
"First episode, Shay Mitchell. Dead. That's gotta happen. We gotta like, up the ante. Like, so much nudity and violence, that's what's gotta happen."
Should Pretty Little Liars go all Westeros on us, it likely won't happen for a while. Harding, who has been busy promoting his book about bird-watching, Odd Birds, will next appear in the action-comedy Office Uprising, opposite Brenton Thwaites and Jane Levy. As for Mitchell, who Harding desperately wants to see dead in the reboot, she's busy with upcoming Lifetime series You, starring Gossip Girl's Penn Badgley.
Of course, I'm never going to turn more Pretty Little Liars down. If HBO is interested in this reboot, well, I'll gladly watch more pretty little heads roll.
