Should Pretty Little Liars go all Westeros on us, it likely won't happen for a while. Harding, who has been busy promoting his book about bird-watching, Odd Birds, will next appear in the action-comedy Office Uprising, opposite Brenton Thwaites and Jane Levy. As for Mitchell, who Harding desperately wants to see dead in the reboot, she's busy with upcoming Lifetime series You, starring Gossip Girl's Penn Badgley.