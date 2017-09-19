When your life is as public as one of the stars of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, you might think that there's nothing you would find embarrassing. Not so for Kylie Jenner.
The lip kit mogul, who is now the centre of her own E! reality venture, Life Of Kylie, admitted that there is one thing that she wishes she could delete from the public's memory: the KUWTK episode in which Jenner swings on a stripper pole.
Keeping Up With The Kardashians celebrated its 10th anniversary this year, which means that 20-year-old Jenner has spent half her life in front of the cameras. Yet, in an interview with E! News alongside BFF Jordyn Woods, Jenner revealed she still cringes when she sees footage of herself as a kid, twirling around on a pole.
Advertisement
"Look what I can do!," a very young Jenner declares in the clip, before flipping upside down on the pole as big sister Kim Kardashian and Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin watch on.
While Woods declared that her friend's gymnastics routine was her "favourite episode," Jenner still wishes the video would disappear off the internet forever.
"The stripper pole was so embarrassing. I wish it never happened," bemoaned Jenner during her E! News interview.
One thing that Jenner is no longer afraid to talk about? The reason why her lips became noticeably bigger. She reiterated on Life Of Kylie that she got her famous lip fillers due to feeling insecure after a boy she liked said he thought she would be a bad kisser because of her "small lips."
"I took that really hard. Just when a guy you like says that, I don't know, it just really affected me," Jenner admitted on her reality show. "I just didn't feel desirable or pretty. I really wanted bigger lips. I ended up getting my lips done."
Yep, Jenner has nothing to hide — just don't expect her to rewatch her pole dancing video any time soon.
Advertisement