Demi Lovato's Birthday Message To Nick Jonas Will Make You Feel Old

Hey, want to feel old? Demi Lovato shared a sweet birthday message for Nick Jonas' 25th birthday and she talked about how long they've been friends. How long, you ask? Well, the former Disney stars have been friends for 11 years.
In her Instagram post, Lovato wrote, "Happy birthday to one of my absolute best friends @nickjonas. Many ups and downs over the last 11 years together but we're still here for one another no matter what. Hope you have an amazing year, you deserve it! Ps. We need new pics together."
The pair, who've known each other since their early teen years, starred in the Disney Channel original movie Camp Rock, collaborated on Jonas' single "Close," and toured together many times since the youngest JoBro launched his solo career.
In a 2016 interview with Billboard, they cited Camp Rock as the period of time that solidified their best friendship saying that they have often been there for each other through life's low points.
Lovato celebrated her birthday a couple weeks ago and in true best friend fashion, Jonas shared a photo to his Instagram with a sweet caption as well. The image may have even sparked Lovato's new photos joke since it looks suspiciously similar to the one she posted.
“Happy birthday @ddlovato we’ve seen a lot of life together already," Jonas wrote, "much more to come as well. I admire you so much and am so grateful to have you in my life. Wish I could be with you today to celebrate! I know you won’t ever let me live it down that you’re a month older than me."
Lovato seems to have made some close, lifelong friends during her Disney years. Recently, she spoke with People about Selena Gomez undergoing a kidney transplant describing her as a "strong woman." The old friends first met while they were both on Barney & Friends before becoming close while they both had shows on the Disney Channel, but they reportedly grew apart in recent years. Though, between this comment and Lovato admitting she loved Gomez's song "Fetish" on Twitter, it seems there may have been a reconciliation.
Lovato always seems to have something encouraging to say about her friends and we love that. Yes, to using social media to say nice things about people. Also, we couldn't agree more with the end of her post; we'd like to see more photos of these two together immediately.
