Meghan Markle's Co-Star Reveals The Negative Impact Of Her Sudden Fame

Patrick J. Adams is still surprised by how many fans Suits has — and by how much more attention the show's gotten since his costar started dating a member of the royal family.
In an interview with Esquire, Adams explained that he recently quit social media. And a photo he shared of himself with Meghan Markle last month might be part of the reason why.
"I posted this old photo I had found of Meghan and I on set," Adams told the magazine. The photo showed the two costars, whose Suits characters are engaged, embracing each other on set. Apparently, the photo featured Markle kissing Adams on the cheek.
Fans of the show (and of Adams) probably wouldn't think much of that image. Aside from the fact that the characters are engaged on the show, Adams is also happily married to Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario. But the photo got a lot of attention, to Adams' dismay.
"I went to bed, and woke up in the morning and realized 'Oh, yeah. I live in a world where you can't post things about Meghan,'" Adams told Esquire.
"I'm not good at it, I overthink every post that I put out and the ramifications and who'll be listening and how it'll be received," the actor said of social media.
Adams has spoken about the attention Markle and Suits have gotten in the past, too. During a Reddit AMA earlier this year, one user asked Adams, "What's it like making out on-screen with the potentially future princess of England?" And he had the best response: "The same as it was before she was potentially a future princess of England."
