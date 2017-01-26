This Suits Star Had The Best Answer To A Question About Meghan Markle

Suits star Patrick J. Adams isn't here for awkward questions about his costars. In a Reddit AMA on Wednesday night, Adams answered fans' inquiries about his guest role on Orphan Black, his Canadian mannerisms, and, yes, the actual suits he wears on the USA show. But Adams' best response was given to an uncomfortable question about Meghan Markle. One Reddit user asked, "What's it like making out on-screen with the potentially future princess of England?" (Yes, that's a reference to Markle, who's currently dating Prince Harry.) Adams was quick to issue the perfect answer: "The same as it was before she was potentially a future princess of England."
Adams also shared some sweet words about his wife, Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario, in the AMA. When a Redditor asked him how married life is, Adams said that he "married my best friend in every sense of the word."
To read more of Adams' AMA, including how he gets into character for his Suits role, check out the full thread on Reddit.
