Milo Ventimiglia Admits He Learned A Lot From His Relationship With Hayden Panettiere

Back when Heroes was on NBC, Ventimiglia and Panettiere started dating in real life. And the This Is Us star opened up about their relationship in a new interview with Mr. Porter.
"Never do it again," Ventimiglia said of the experience. "There are things that happen to you in your life that shape who you are. Everything I've been through from jobs to friendships to partnerships, everything has built me to who I am. You learn from it. You learn a better way of doing things. It wasn't until my mid to late twenties that the job wears on you, relationships wear on you. But I wouldn't change a thing. When you get knocked over the head in life, it builds your perspective."
His statement is a little confusing — he'd never do it again, but he also wouldn't change anything? And what, exactly, wouldn't he do again?
From the context Mr. Porter provided, it sounds like he might be saying he wouldn't date a costar again. Andrew Barker, the author of the feature, notes that Ventimiglia "was subjected to the 24/7 media attention that comes with being one half of a famous hot couple." That attention was magnified by the fact that he was 12 years older than Panettiere, who was 18 when they started dating. It sounds like he doesn't regret anything, though; his words about their time together are positive.
Ventimiglia also spoke to why he thinks This Is Us is so popular, and his answer is totally heartwarming.
"People need shows that are similar to their life, where heart and family is front and center," he told Barker. "Hopefully, it's forcing them to look at their lives, how to make a positive change, to connect with a family member or connect with a loved one, see another side, communicate. People have told me the show is therapy — they have a good cry, but also they feel like they have a better approach to their own life by watching the show."
