Beyoncé Speaks Out Against Violence, Racism & Climate Change In Emotional New Video

"During a time where it's impossible to watch the news without seeing violence or racism in this country, just when you think it couldn't possibly get worse, natural disasters take precious life, do massive damage, and forever change lives, leaving behind contaminated water [and] flooded hospitals, schools, and nursing homes. And countless families are now homeless."
That's the stark reality of the recent hurricanes' effects on many Americans — and those powerful words come from none other than Beyoncé herself. Beyoncé has been helping those affected by the hurricanes — and she has a powerful message to share about the current state of U.S. politics, too.
Advertisement
During the Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief telethon on Tuesday, a video featuring Beyoncé's statements aired.
"In my hometown city of Houston, people need food, clothing, cleaning supplies, blankets, shoes, diapers, and formula for babies, and, of course, clean water. The elderly need wheelchairs, and kids need books and toys so they can continue to dream," Beyoncé said in the video. "Natural disasters don't discriminate. They don't see if you're an immigrant, black or white, Hispanic or Asian, Jewish or Muslim, wealthy or poor. It doesn't matter if you're from Third Ward or River Oaks, we're all in this together. Seeing everyone of different racial, social, and religious backgrounds put their own lives at risk to help each other survive restored my faith in humanity."
HD: Beyoncé's heartfelt message on natural disasters, climate change & how we're all in this together. #HandInHand pic.twitter.com/7f0o6t8GpH— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) September 13, 2017
The clip also showed people, both officials and civilian volunteers, helping others escape the floods. "True healing is in helping," Beyoncé added, encouraging people to help those affected by the hurricanes. For a list of ways to help those affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, click here.
Stevie Wonder also performed during the telethon, and he spoke about climate change, too.
"We should begin to love and value our planet, and anyone who believes there is no such thing as global warming must be blind or unintelligent," Wonder said during the event, according to People. The magazine also pointed out that Wonder and Beyoncé's statements (and the hurricanes) come after President Donald Trump's decision to remove the United States from the Paris Accord, a climate change agreement.
Advertisement
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement