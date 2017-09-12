Too often, women are identified in the media primarily by their partners' achievements. And Priyanka Chopra won't stand for it.
During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Chopra talked about her longtime friend Meghan Markle's recent Vanity Fair cover.
"I don't know if I will get into trouble for this, but I have an opinion," Chopra said, referring to Sam Kashner's Vanity Fair profile on Markle. "I mean, she's on the cover of Vanity Fair. It would have been nice to write about her not just her boyfriend. I'm just saying. I mean, she's an actor, she's an activist, she's a philanthropist. I mean, she does so much more."
The Baywatch star went on to say that the profile was was "a little sexist."
"It's just a little sexist," she told ET. "Look, I'm a feminist and I love boys, okay… The only thing I'm saying is that there needs to be a certain sense of equality where a woman is not just a plus one, you know. It's nice to be your own identity, too."
Markle is far from the only woman to be identified by who she's romantically involved with. Earlier this year, The Associated Press referred to Amal Clooney as the "wife of George Clooney" in a tweet, and the publication was roundly criticized. Refinery29 also published an essay by artist Kate Miller titled "Please Stop Calling Me 'T.J. Miller's Wife.'"
Yes, Meghan Markle is dating Prince Harry. She's also a star of Suits and a humanitarian; Markle currently serves a Global Ambassador for World Vision Canada. Through her work with the organization, Markle has helped provide clean water to schools in Africa, visiting a Rwanda school herself in 2016. And while we're all eager to learn more details about Markle's relationship, it's far from the only awesome thing about her, which is all Chopra was trying to say.
