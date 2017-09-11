This onscreen mother and daughter duo roots for one another in real life, too: Lauren Graham just filled Gilmore Girls fans' hearts with joy by congratulating Alexis Bledel on her Emmy win.
Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life may not be nominated for an Emmy, but the actress who returned to the small screen to play Rory Gilmore scored a nod for a different show. In her darkest and most emotional role to date, Bledel guest starred on Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale as Ofglen, a lesbian and former college professor forced to bear children for wealthy, elite men in a dystopian society.
Bledel's character only appeared in four episodes of the show's first season — she will reportedly return as a series regular in the show's second season — but clearly, she made an impression. The actress took home the award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama at the 2017 Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday, and while many people praised her performance in the streaming series, it was her onscreen mom whose congratulations warmed our hearts.
"THIS IS SO AWESOME. Congratulations and love! XL," wrote Graham on Twitter in response to Bledel receiving the accolade.
Fans were all about the Gilmore Girls star showing her onscreen daughter love:
"Let's take this beautiful note, ladies, from the fabulous @thelaurengraham," wrote one fan on Twitter. "There is great empowerment that comes from lifting each other up!"
"Such a proud mama," another joked. "love you Lauren."
"Not crying," another wrote, followed by a GIF of Sookie (Melissa McCarthy) and Graham's Lorelai tearing up.
Nothing is cuter than when Hollywood actresses boost one another up...well, except maybe when the Gilmore Girls themselves do.
