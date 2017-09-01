Paris Hilton is living her absolute best life at Black Rock City, also known as Burning Man 2017. The week-long festival is a party filled with desert scenery, dance music at all hours of the day and night, and spectacular colorful costumes. In fact, Burners (people who go to Burning Man) are encouraged to wear homemade costumes covered glitter, sequins, and rainbows. The brighter, the better.
The "Stars Are Blind" singer took to her must-follow Instagram to share some of her looks from the festival. Yes, her outfits are exactly as dazzling as you would expect.
We are living for this 2000s-era throwback mini skirt. Remember when all skirts had giant waistbands and fringed hems? That pastel fur stole is also really, really something.
Paris hangs out with accessories designer Brandi Howe, looking like an EDM desert fairy.
Another day at Burning Man, another tiny skirt. This look features the colour gold, and she's accessorized it with a Classical winged headpiece and a chain body harness. Personally, my favorite part are the stomping boots. I definitely wore boots like that when I was a goth and danced to the Birthday Massacre at goth bars, and can confirm that they are very comfortable. Excellent sartorial choice, Paris.
Paris Hilton has made an incredible career out of partying, but partying is work for the DJ and musician. She's always been a businesswoman, first and foremost; her fragrances alone have earned her over £3 billion. She may also be returning to television, which we are so here for.
This isn't The Simple Life star's first time at Burning Man. She visited the event last year alongside fellow celebs Katy Perry and Cara Delevingne. It's currently over almost 90 degrees in Black Rock City — now that's hot.
