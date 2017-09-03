Jennifer Garner Finally Joined Instagram & Her TBTs Should Be Epic

This year, Jennifer Garner is bustin’ loose. She’s gearing up for a new action-thriller, and she’s calling out “fake news.” She’s also just joined Instagram.
The Alias star claimed the handle @jennifer.garner and in her signature ever-adorable persona, Garners’ first post was just what we’d expect.
“I am officially on Instagram! So, please follow me because isn't that how this works...? Xx, Jen” read her caption.
She posted a video of herself assembling the same message spelled out on a sign and ended it by proudly standing in front the message with a charming grin.
With so much happening on online, staying away from the gravitational pull of social media these days is hard. That is particularly true if you’re a celebrity.
In a 2014 interview with People magazine, Garner (who previously only had a Facebook page) spoke openly about why she was against joining the platform. “I don’t want any more guilt coming from my phone or computer. I have the hardest time answering emails, anyway, so the last thing I want to feel is indebted to my phone or computer. So it’s time.”
She continued, “And the other is, what would I Instagram that people would want to see. There is nothing I would put out that people would want to see. It’s probably best to stay away. They don’t want to see me and my mum friends after kindergarten drop-off.”
Times do change. A number of celebrities who previously shunned the platform have also decided to give in recent months. Sienna Miller, who joined this past June, while Elizabeth Olsen — after becoming privy to the financial joys of sponsored content — turned her posting activity up a few notches this year.
Though it seems, Garner now has no problem with knowing “what to Instagram.” Her sweet post has already garnered more than 140,000 views, and she’s already received more than 194,000 follows. Admittedly, we’re curious to see what kind of Instagram user she’ll be. Will she post images of rosé and avocado toast and hashtag it #brunch like we millennials? Or can we expect to see fun pictures of her three kiddos? Considering Garner used to babysit Stephen Colbert’s children in the ‘90s for extra cash, we’re hoping some epic throwback Thursdays are on the horizon.
