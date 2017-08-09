Step aside, rom-coms: Jennifer Garner is going back to her bad-gal roots for an epic new movie role.
Deadline reports that Garner, who once upon a time assumed secret identities to fulfill badass missions on Alias, is gearing up to star in a new action-thriller by Pierre Morel titled Peppermint.
According to a description obtained by Deadline, the movie promises to be similar to John Wick as it follows one woman's mission to get revenge for a grievous wrong against her family.
The description reads: "When her husband and daughter are gunned down in a drive-by, the heroine wakes up from a coma and spends years learning to become a lethal killing machine. On the 10th anniversary of her family's death, she targets everyone she holds responsible, the gang that committed the act, the lawyers that got them off, and the corrupt cops that enabled the murderous incidents."
13 Going on 30? More like 13 Going on Blood-Thirsty, amirite?
So this is basically #Alias season 3 on the big screen and I am ALL for it. #JenniferGarner https://t.co/v7lOeheSsu— Graeme O'Neil (@GraemeONeil) August 8, 2017
Not only will this film finally give Garner the role she deserves, but it'll once again give fans a chance to see her as someone other than a mom who's constantly on the cover of tabloids over her separation from Ben Affleck.
I can honestly not think of a more kick-ass storyline for Garner, who as a mother has fought tirelessly to protect her kids from the public eye. While she didn't go so far as to physically fight paparazzi, she did join forces with other celebrity women to successfully convince California Governor Jerry Brown to sign a bill allowing up to one year of jail time for photographers who harass famous kids.
The film, which Deadline reports was written by Chad St. John for Lakeshore, doesn't yet have an announced start date of production, and the details of who exactly will join the cast are still being ironed out; but date or no date, we could not be more thrilled to see Garner back in her element.
