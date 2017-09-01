I Really Hope This Person Didn't Impregnate Cersei Lannister

You'll recall that Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) is pregnant — allegedly. The queen revealed that fun fact during season seven of Game of Thrones, and she said the baby belonged to Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), her one true love/twin brother. (Don't you hate it when your one true love is also your twin brother? It's hard to be Cersei Lannister.) However, a new theory posits that Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæck) is the father of the child.
Popsugar first proposed the theory, arguing that the Greyjoy villain impregnated the Lannister villain as part of their alliance. The finale episode revealed that Cersei is in cahoots with Euron — even though Euron skipped town as soon as he saw that white walker. Turned out, he was leaving to galvanise the troops for an all-out Lannister-Greyjoy military. So, Popsugar speculates, might he have asked to consummate a relationship with Cersei before leaving to gather more troops?
We very much hope this theory isn't true, mainly because the baby is currently the last thing keeping Cersei human. For much of Game of Thrones, Cersei Lannister verged on all-out villainy. What kept her sympathetic was her children; say what you will about Cersei Lannister's scheming ways, the lady loves her children. When Tommen (Callum Wharry) defenestrated last season, Cersei lost her last child, and therefore her only reason to be slightly relatable. Season seven Cersei seemed like a new Cersei. Jaime seemed to doubt his sister/lover all of a sudden, and her choices grew increasingly unhinged.
But then she got pregnant with Jaime's child, and we had a reason to root for her again. Maybe, just maybe, this child could keep Cersei rooted in sanity. If the baby is Jaime's, it presents a hope that someday in the future Cersei and Jaime can live in harmony with their baby off on a remote island. It also forces Jaime to be at least a little involved with his sister-lover.
If the baby is Euron's, then it's a political ploy, and it will only serve to make Cersei less sympathetic. And she needs all the help she can get.
Then again, there are still many who believe that Cersei isn't actually pregnant. We won't know until season eight.
