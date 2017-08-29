This Is Why Cersei & Bronn Don't Have Scenes Together

Did you know? Cersei and Bronn are feuding, according to various rumours that have been circulating for the past three years. That's why, during the season seven finale of Game of Thrones, Bronn waltzed away with Podrick to grab a "drink" while Cersei and the other leaders of the Seven Kingdoms discussed the future of Westeros.
Allegedly, Lena Headey and Jerome Flynn, the actors who play Cersei and Bronn, aren't on speaking terms. In 2014, The Guardian published an article alleging that the two didn't speak, and refused to be in the same room.
"Jerome and Lena aren't on speaking terms anymore and they are never in the same room at the same time," an anonymous "member of the crew" informed the outlet. "It's a pity because they appeared to have patched things up for a while, but now the word is they should be kept apart at all costs."
Reportedly, Flynn and Headey dated in 2002 only very briefly, but the relationship ended poorly. (Refinery29 reached out to representation for both actors, and neither responded immediately.) It seems fairly far-fetched that a 15-year-old grudge would affect the professional lives of two actors, but it is true that the two characters rarely appear on screen together on Game of Thrones.
A lengthy Reddit thread about the two thoroughly investigated their respective characters on GOT. Sure enough, Cersei and Bronn have only been on screen together once throughout the seven seasons. In season three, Bronn (Flynn) confronts the Kingsguard in King's Landing. After the interaction, Cersei walks by briskly — she doesn't give a word to Bronn.
In actuality, it seems more likely that Cersei and Bronn wouldn't interact simply because they don't need to. Bronn is a sellsword, a lowlife, and Cersei is an uppity, vengeful queen. Of course, it's fun to indulge the rumours — isn't it delicious to pretend that the cast of Game of Thrones is just as petty as their characters?
