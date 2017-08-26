Winter is here, and so is the season 7 finale of Game Of Thrones. Although death has hovered over the HBO epic over the last seven episodes, upcoming closer "The Dragon And The Wolf" seems like it will be especially grim. The installment will put Westeros' greatest enemies — Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), and presumably Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) — all in the same dragon pit. Something has to happen, right? Plus, the Night King (Vladimir Furdik) is now running around with an ice dragon.
Of course, fans everywhere are expecting some major deaths to wreak havoc upon the season 7 finale. But, it's not like everyone is going to die. Game Of Thrones season 8 is on the horizon and can't simply be six episodes of Kit Harington moodily staring at a camera, although everyone would probably tune in for that. So, we figured out which Thrones characters are most likely to die by the end of "Dragon And The Wolf." You better get the tissues now.
