The Hound Serenading Tormund Is My New Ringtone

We knew that the cast of Game of Thrones is full of all sorts of hidden talents. Aside from their amazing acting chops, members can sing, dance, and play instruments. You know what this calls for? A band. Or, at least, a musical episode of Game of Thrones like Grey's Anatomy did that one time. With the power of the internet, we could probably get the producers to consider it. I mean, they let Ed Sheeran come on and sing.
The latest piece of proof that a musical interlude is in order is this hilarious Instagram video from Kristofer Hivju, the actor who plays Tormund Giantsbane in GoT. In it, Rory McCann, AKA The Hound, happily sings a little folk song while playing the guitar. After singing a few bars, Hivju joins in with exclamations, popping his head into frame. We dare you not to crack a smile at this.
So, this is what the cast gets up to in their downtime. More and more videos of the actors messing around on set have been surfacing and they always seem to be having way too much fun. This song, in particular, is a fast paced version of "Yellow Bird" by Brothers Four with the addition of "Be happy like me!". If anything were to balance out all the death and war in this show, it's definitely Rory McCann's rendition.
You know what else would lighten the mood? A short musical breakdown. Picture it: Jon Snow on vocals, Samwell Tarly on drums, The Hound on guitar, and a whole host of back up vocals and dancers. Maybe the wights can be tamed with music. We just won't know until we try.
