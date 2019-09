However. A new duo interview with the two of them for Billboard proves that the two pop stars are undeniable. Or rather, they've become undeniable figures in my life. They write certified bops and they seem like people you might want to share a beer (or a glass of Champagne) with. Perhaps it's their collective will — the two of them will be touring together this fall, and they're attached at the hip, as evidenced by the fact that during the interview, the two trip to the bathroom together. Halsey admits in the interview that she's only ever punched guys, which is a fun thing to say. They both admit to loving Champagne. Halsey says she's thinks John Mayer is a "comedic genius." It's a wild and confusing ride, and I'm here for all of it.