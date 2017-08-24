Here's A Photo Of Jon & Dany Kissing To Hold You Over Until Monday

This moment was unforgettable. It was a small crew on that day, just a few of us out in the field. The chemistry between these four was huge, as you can see... I asked them to kiss, I suppose love was in the air, & I was just lucky enough to be there. ??#kitharington #emiliaclarke #gameofthrones #rollingstone #hbo ❤️PS

A post shared by Peggy Sirota (@peggysirota) on Feb 5, 2016 at 6:01pm PST