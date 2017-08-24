Here's A Photo Of Jon & Dany Kissing To Hold You Over Until Sunday

All signs are pointing to a romance between Jon Snow (Targaryen) (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen on Game Of Thrones — and a director basically confirmed it. However, we shouldn't be surprised that these two are about to get it on, since there's photographic proof that the two actors have been flirting with the idea (and each other) since 2012.
Five years ago, Rolling Stone held a photo shoot with Clarke and Harington, as well as Alfie Allen (who plays Theon) and Lena Headey (who plays Cersei). However, thanks to a video of behind-the-scenes shenanigans, it's hard to the deny that the real chemistry was between Clarke and Harington. And the, of course, there's this picture:
This moment was unforgettable. It was a small crew on that day, just a few of us out in the field. The chemistry between these four was huge, as you can see... I asked them to kiss, I suppose love was in the air, & I was just lucky enough to be there. ??#kitharington #emiliaclarke #gameofthrones #rollingstone #hbo ❤️PS
"This moment was unforgettable," photographer Peggy Sirota captioned the snap, which she posted on Instagram four years later. "It was a small crew on that day, just a few of us out in the field. The chemistry between these four was huge, as you can see... I asked them to kiss, I suppose love was in the air, & I was just lucky enough to be there."
Little did she know, however, that she was capturing probably the biggest foreshadowing of the entire series. After dropping a bunch of hints throughout the season, we're hoping that the two lovebirds finally seal the deal during this Sunday's finale — even though we're still grappling with the whole incest part.
"There’s no secret that this is where this is going," director Alan Taylor admitted to The Daily Beast in an interview. "Readers of the book have known that things were heading towards this destination for a while. Even the characters in this story know it’s heading in this direction. Tyrion is making fun of Dany about what’s brewing. So we knew it’s got to come at some point, and I was glad that I got to be there for a major step forward for them."
While we still have a few long, torturous days ahead before this will they, won't they is finally answered, hopefully the video below will keep you going until they do.
