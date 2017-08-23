Mary Kate & Ashley Olsen Taught Elizabeth Olsen This One Major Life Lesson

Having Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen as big sisters definitely comes with its perks. The Olsen twins have been in the public eye pretty much their entire lives — can you imagine anyone else playing Michelle Tanner? — so they know a thing or two about how to behave around the press. And according to Elizabeth Olsen, the twins gave her some sound advice about giving interviews to the media.
"They'd say, 'You know, even if you don't think anyone's going to read this article, someone might pull the quote later for [something else]," Elizabeth Olsen told Modern Luxury, on which she's featured as the fall cover star. "It's all part of how you hope someone interprets you, and how they frame who you are and the work you do... They're very tight-lipped — notoriously so."
Olsen revealed that before her sisters talked to her, she didn't give much thought to what information she told interviewers, assuming not many people would read her responses. And if that seems like obvious advice, it isn't — a celeb might give an answer to what they think is a throwaway question, not realising that one quote could be the headline of the piece when it runs.
"I still deal with so many anxieties of how I come across. I'll go home at night, spinning with a guilt complex of, 'Did I say something stupid to that person who I respect? Do they think I'm a freak?' I don't want to think like that anymore," Olsen told Modern Luxury.
The 28-year-old Ingrid Goes West star also revealed that she's excited about turning 30 and that buying a house has made her think about having kids in the future. "I don't know where things will lead, but I do think about it in that way: 'I think I could raise kids here,'" she said to the magazine.
"Your 30s sound like the best decade for a woman," Olsen told Modern Luxury. "What's so beautiful about being older and wiser is you are sitting heavier in your shoes with your feet on the ground. I can't wait!"
