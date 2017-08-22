The moment is finally here. After weeks of being relentlessly teased, a full trailer for American Horror Story: Cult has been released. If you're afraid of clowns, we insist that you stop here. If you aren't, you might leave the trailer a little more wary of those red-nosed characters.
The only way to access the trailer is to use AHS: Cult's creepy website. Each week they've released various promo material, leading up to the trailer. When you enter week 6, Billie Lourd greets you. 'Greets' is generous, though. She really just prompts you with questions.
"Are you scared? Frightened of the world outside?" Lourd cocks her head to side. "Don't be."
She invites you to cross pinkies with her and, flesh to flesh, you'll purge all your fears. The catch? You'll be connected. If you lie or become scared, she will know. The words "Are you ready for the truth?" appear on screen. Now, we're not so sure.
The show takes place in Michigan, opening on November 2016 just as it is announced that Trump won the presidency. Sarah Paulson, who we know plays Ally Mayfair-Richards, begins screaming. Elsewhere, Kai Anderson, played by Evan Peters, yells, but it's unclear if it's in happiness or anger.
Ally tells Dr. Rudy Vincent, a therapist played by Cheyenne Peters, that ever since the election her coulrophobia (fear of clowns) has gotten worse. Her wife, Ivy (Alison Pill), kisses her and reassures her that the clowns are not back. But they are.
Billie Lourd's character, Winter Anderson, reveals to Kai that she's afraid of children, yet she takes a job caring for Ally and Ivy's young son. She hands him a clown doll and says "Don't tell your moms." Real clowns start to close in on them, showing up inside their home, at their jobs, and in a store. Ally can't escape her greatest fear.
When the show's premise was first announced, we wondered how exactly they were going to merge Trump's election with a clown cult, but when Kai Anderson says "If you get people scared enough, they will set the world on fire," it all makes sense. American Horror Story: Cult begins on September 5th on FX.
