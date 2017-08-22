Okay. Let's take a deep breath together and parse this out. "Beyond The Wall" definitely gave us the sense that one of the Stark women was going to die. Sansa discovered Arya's face masks, and Arya chillingly told her that she'd been training with the Faceless Men, a Braavosi ring of assassins. Sansa also knows that Arya has a kill list, even if she didn't seem to take it too seriously at first. After their last conversation, Sansa is clearly convinced that Arya is dangerous — and she sent Brienne of Tarth away, suggesting that Sansa is looking to engage with Arya herself. Is Sansa plotting to have Arya killed? Killing Arya would be a challenge, as the killer Stark is adept at hiding from danger. Is it more likely that Arya is trying to kill her instead, seeing Sansa's actions as a betrayal to House Stark?