Later that night (or like, a few minutes later based on the exposition — starting to seriously feel like I need an explainer on how time works in Midnight), Hightower kidnaps Olivia as part of a honeypot scheme the Scooby gang concocted that ends with Hightower chained up. He and Manfred have some “let’s make this right” dialoguing that ends with Hightower taking Manfred to Violet’s body so he can hear her final words. Given a chance to voice her opinions, we find out that Violet is pissed at her dad for marrying her off “like chattel” to get magic back into the Hightower bloodline. Then she hops into Manfred’s body and tries to kill him. His anger at Manfred resolved, Hightower turns his powers on himself and opts to end his own life in a rather triggering sequence of events. Guys, we can imply suicide without showing it on TV. Can someone get all of Hollywood a pamphlet on that?