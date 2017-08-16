Is Dean Unglert In Danger Of Losing His Internet Boyfriend Status?

Dean Unglert, nascent internet boyfriend, might be losing his grip on his "lovable" status. The Bachelorette runner-up is on Bachelor In Paradise this season, and he isn't acting like the perfect internet boyfriend we've all come to expect.
In the first episode, which aired Monday night, Unglert pursued Kristina Schulman, a contestant from Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor. The relationship seemed promising; during the show's 10-day halt in production, Unglert flew back to Kentucky with Schulman. They seemed to be heading towards Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert territory.
Alas, this is Paradise — the show is built to force people to play the field. In the second episode, post-Kentucky, Unglert seemed hesitant all of a sudden.
"I consistently tell Kristina that if somebody asks her on a date, she should go on it," Unglert told the men of BIP during their rehashing of the 10-day period. "I don't want her to miss out on any opportunities."
He added, "Whenever I say that, she gets very angry at me." According to Unglert, Schulman is an "adult" and she has the right to date anyone she wants to.
Translation: Unglert doesn't want to be exclusive with Schulman. The internet loves Dean Unglert. But they love Kristina Schulman more.
Kristina: how are you feeling?— Marissa Rose (@TheRose6291) August 16, 2017
Dean: Not good.
Me: DEAN #BachelorinParadise pic.twitter.com/RS3PsG1mCH
Totally fine for Dean to not feel that into Kristina now....but he legit spent 10 days in KY with her leading her on... #BachelorInParadise— emily (@hunteroftods) August 16, 2017
dean switching up on kristina like that honestly makes me so sad why are boys LIKE THIS #BachelorInParadise— kiahna (@cutthroatkiahna) August 16, 2017
Man, I like Dean but can't help but feel he just wants to explore his options. #BachelorInParadise #BachelorNation— GuysWatchTheBachelor (@guyswatchbchlor) August 16, 2017
Even Schulman jumped in — she doesn't seem too happy about the events of Tuesday's episode.
"Dean I wasn't angry then.... I am now. Shade man," she wrote on Twitter.
Dean I wasn't angry then.... I am now. Shade man #BachelorInParadise— Kristina Schulman (@kristinaschulma) August 16, 2017
He later said: "I feel like we need to nip this in the bud before... you have a rose to hand out tomorrow."
So, it's over, right? We can't say for sure — we're only two episodes into Paradise. One thing seems clear, though. This is not the dinosaur-loving guy from Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette. He's here to play the field, and that might mean — gasp! — that the internet will break up with him.
It's been fun, Dean, but it's time to go our separate ways.
