The Tiny Detail You Didn't Notice About Betty On Riverdale

Speaking of tattoos, if you were hoping Reinhart and her Riverdale castmates are ready to get matching ink (like the 13 Reason Why squad ), don't hold your breath, "I feel like that's what happens when a show wraps. We haven't talked about it as a cast. I don't think it's going to happen, to be honest," she explains. But that doesn't mean Reinhart is counting out a fifth tattoo with at least one crew member.