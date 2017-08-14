This post contains spoilers from last night's episode of Game of Thrones, "Eastwatch."
I remember feeling uneasy when Cersei (Lena Headey) told Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) she was open to the idea of hashing things out with Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) on Sunday night's episode of Game Of Thrones, and Complex just figured out why. The outlet took a second look at the conversation, which occurred between the siblings at the same time the Queen announced her (supposed) pregnancy, and found that one line may hint to a sinister future for the key players in Westeros.
"I’ve come to believe an accommodation with the Dragon Queen could be in our immediate interest," Cersei told Jaime after he relayed his meeting with Tyrion (Peter Dinklage). "She has the numbers. If we want to beat her, we have to be clever."
How clever? Well, the answer might just be in the next sentence. "We have to fight her like father would have," she concludes. Her father, Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance), was notoriously responsible for the Red Wedding, the season 3 episode that will go down in infamy thanks to the brutal betrayal and slaughter of the Starks, including Robb (Richard Madden) and Catelyn (Michelle Fairley). Is Cersei planning a similar ambush of Daenerys, Jon Snow (Kit Harington), and Tyrion under the guise of discussing peace?
As Complex points out, we're due for a tragic death. We're officially more than halfway through season 7, and there haven't been any huge losses as far as major characters are concerned. Game Of Thrones loves playing with our hearts too much to keep it that way, so if Cersei really is planning an ambush, I wouldn't be surprise if we lose someone like Tyrion along with it.
