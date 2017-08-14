As is tradition on the Energizer bunny of reality TV franchises, Bravo's The Real Housewives and its various spin-offs, as one season comes to a close, another must begin. Last week, the Real Housewives Of New York aired its season 9 finale, leaving only the reunion episodes on the horizon. That means it's time for Real Housewives Of Dallas to return from hiatus, and bring a whole bunch of Texas-sized television drama with it.
The trailer for RHOD season 2 teases a dildo-friendly Mexican group vacation, screaming matches, and even two new Housewives. Before all of this madness begins on Monday, August 14, we decided to chat with filter-free star Brandi Redmond, who was at the centre of Dallas's freshman year drama and promises that tendency will continue in her show's sophomore season. Redmond, a mother of two daughters, has a long history of being shockingly candid, previously admitting her participation in RHOD led to her children's so-called "release" from their private school, as well as the near-end of her marriage with husband Bryan Redmond. Season 2 promos promise we'll see the disintegration of Redmond's best friendship with co-star Stephanie Hollman.
Ahead of the RHOD season 2 premiere, the former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader opened up to Refinery29 about all of these crises, her response to mommy-shaming, that vacation dildo, and whether she'll be the next Bravolebrity with a wine business — she does love Jesus Juice, after all.
Last year was the Dallas women’s big introduction. What would you say has changed for season 2?
"I think that going into last time around, I really don’t think any of us knew what we were getting into. Obviously, I think that Stephanie and I have such light-hearted, genuine personalities. It kind of shocks people that we’re a part of the Housewives franchise now. That’s kind of the difference going into this season. Now that we know this is who we are, we’re able to be guided a little be better on what’s happening."
What do you think fans should be most excited for? Is there any big gossip you can tease for us?
"Well, to be honest, I haven’t seen anything [from season 2]. I will tell you that the women are extraordinary. All the personalities, there’s really somebody for everyone. You put us together, obviously a lot of fireworks happen. I think that there's going to be drama."
"I think that’s the biggest thing is that we have two new ladies. When I say that there is somebody for everybody there really is. That’s one of things about our group this year, that’s really gonna stand out in the franchise."
When you say there are "fireworks," would you say you’re in the middle of the drama? Or do you think you’re maybe more of an observer just watching it this time around?
"Throughout the season, I will probably say that I fought with almost every single person on the cast at one point. I’m just a really straight shooter. I don’t B.S. I’m not somebody that goes and lies, but I will call people out. That’s just who I am. I don’t appreciate when ever things happen and people don’t own up to it and you see it a lot."
That’s why I said I wanted to talk to you, because I recognised that. Your friendship with Stephanie has really gone through some ups and downs lately. What can we expect to see for season 2 in there?
"I love Stephanie, and she will always have a very special place in my heart. I think the biggest question is how did it come to this? I do think that for someone that was my best friend, I wanted to hold her accountable for the things she said or did. It’s not like any friendship, just [simple] friendship. I held her accountable and I wasn’t so forgiving with it."
Why do you think it’s important for fans to see such a complex female friendship on television? Because that is what you two have.
"It really is. I know that friends go through ups and downs. I know that, in a lot of ways, sometimes [my friendship with Stephanie], for me, it felt like a breakup. It felt like I was breaking up with a boyfriend. That really did feel like that. There’s a pain that you go through. You rely on that person. You really do. It’s important and difficult to see that. I can admit, you will see where I was wrong and with Stephanie as well. I think you will see that friendship is always a two-way street. I think it’s important for us to show that."
Last season, Stephanie’s to-do list [from her husband Travis Hollman] was a major point of contention for viewers. Do you think that men should be giving their wives chores, especially, as you’ve said you work for Travis at some point and quit?
"Like anything, I do think that it’s okay in a marriage to say ‘Hey, take out the trash. C’mon.’ I do think that also when you’re treating your spouse and dictating them like they’re an employee that that is a little extreme. I wouldn’t appreciate being treated that way, but, I will say it’s okay to boss them around every once in awhile."
Speaking of husbands, you admitted in the reunion last year that the D-word — "divorce" — did come up in your marriage during filming. What kind of changes should we expect to see in season 2 between you and your husband, Bryan Redmond?
"Oh, wow. It’s almost going to be a different marriage. What we went through during that year was very hard on us. It was eye-opening and a blessing that we were able to see each other and the way that we were behaving around each other. We weren’t working together. We weren’t communicating and I think that you’ll definitely see the changes. It’s like night and day. That’s another thing I think it’s great for people to see: that you can come out [of difficult times] and be happy."
Speaking of your family, you did reveal that you experienced mommy-shaming after season 1. Is there anything you have to say to viewers or to people you know in real life who criticised your parenting?
"I’m all open for criticism and how to do do things better. Each and every day I’m learning and growing as a mother, as a wife, as a friend. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. However, I do think it’s wrong to point fingers at people and to blame something – how should I say this? Basically, my children were relieved from their private school because of my actions, and that is wrong because you’re only hurting the children at the end of the day. I think there’s a big difference because I’m on The Real Housewives and, of course, I’m opening up my life. I have no problem with people wanting to speak their mind about me and who I am as an individual, but to hurt my children is another story."
What advice do you have for everyday women who experience mommy-shaming? How did you get over that?
Let’s see. The power of prayer. It sounds dumb to say, but it really is. Prayer is such a blessing to me because I’m able to meditate, and the only person, at the end of the day, that I have to answer to is God. I know it sounds so cliche. Also, surrounding yourself with positive people. For me, that’s one of the most important things: being around people who love you and when they are going to speak to you and criticise you or say something that they’re gonna say in a loving way, to help you, not just to hurt you or shame you.
In a little more lighthearted realm, seeing you running around with a dildo in the sneak peek is honestly one of the best parts of the trailer. Can you tell me what’s going on there? Are you pro-sex toy?
I had a good laugh and do I have sex toys? Absolutely. I do have them. It’s all fun and games.
It looked like it. Is there anything you think we should know about the upcoming vacation episode? Can you tell us about the vacation, because those are always the best parts of any Real Housewives season?
All I know is that it is full of laughs. I went home and I think I was a few pounds lighter because I laughed so hard. Maybe it’s just because I think I’m really funny.
I think you’re funny! And you are obviously a big fan of wine. Would you ever consider following in your fellow housewife’s footsteps and starting your own wine business? You do already have the tumblers.
Yes! I think to have my own wine would be a dream come true.
Would you call it ‘Jesus Juice’ or do you think you would come up with a new name?
No, only because I would probably not call it ‘Jesus Juice’ but have some sort of mission organisation that went to spreading the gospel and call that ‘Jesus Juice’ and have the profits go to that.
