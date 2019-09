Creek spots her little brother Connor (John-Paul Howard) trying to use a fake I.D. to get into the bar. While she’s giving him a big sis talk about adulting in the parking lot, she spots the succubus — or rather, spots her spider web tattoo. One spritz of that spray and her teeth start showing, so Lemuel sprints her away from the public. You know the way the succubus story works, right? Once their false outer beauty comes off, they’re always a hideous old crone. Here is why we need to leave this trope alone: it reinforces the age-old myth that youth is sexually desirable while age is not , plus it creates some false fear about how women are always trying to swindle men. Playing right into that trope, the succubus starts chasing Connor through the woods. While she’s going on, yet again, about how all men are bad and deserve to be killed so she can eat them, Manfred turns a propane tank into a flame thrower and kills her.